After a successful return to the Palestine airwaves in July, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID shutdowns, John Lamb and the Palestine Area Radio Theater, P.A.R.T. for short, will once again present what is truly a unique throwback performance. The live-streamed radio play, HG Wells: "The First Men in the Moon" will take place 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Nickel Manor
The story by HG Wells, "The First Men in the Moon,” adapted by Nat Segaloff and John de Lancie, is the story of two 19th century men who travel to the moon. Their vessel is a large steel ball covered in Caverite, an antigravity material invented by the inventor, Caver, and aided by a relatively shady businessman named Bedford. On the Moon they meet the Selenites, 5 foot tall "ant men" herding Moon cows. Only one of the men make it back, but that's the story. Rated PG, it’s appropriate for the whole family.
Radio theater is a throwback to another era. Radio theater, or radio drama, is a dramatized, purely acoustic performance. With no visual component, radio drama depends on dialogue, music and sound effects to help the listener imagine the characters and story. Radio drama achieved widespread popularity within a decade of its initial development in the 1920s. By the 1940s, it was a leading popular entertainment.
P.A.R.T. will perform the show live in front of a studio audience at Nickel Manor. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and guests are invited to bring their own food and beverages. The Hall will be thoroughly disinfected prior to doors opening. Guests may remain after the performance if they wish to visit with the cast or each other.
“We plan to perform the show here at Nickel Manor with a live audience, which we will encourage to react, laugh and applaud,” Lamb said.
The program will be aired live on KYYK– 98.3FM and KNET– 95.7 FM/1450 AM. It is also tentatively planned to be simulcast on the Nickel Manor YouTube channel. All links will be on Facebook at john.lamb, Nickel Manor, and Palestine Area Radio Theater
Approximately 30 minutes after the live cast, the show will be available on YouTube for continued viewing at the public's leisure.
P.A.R.T. is a repertory company produced and directed by John Lamb. The company includes Olivia Goodwin, Gerry Goodwin, Brandi Derr, Nick McCallister, Tanna Adams, Thomas Fitzgerald, Amy McCallister and Kevin Harris. Krissy Clark, Doug Smith and Jon Vandegriff are also members but not participating in this performance.
Nickel Manor is located at 501 Avenue A in Palestine. Tickets will be available at the door for $10. Cash, checks, cards and CashApp are all accepted. Eventbrite ticket access is pending as well.
For more information on the Palestine Area Radio Theater, Nickel Manor or Nickel Players’ auditions, call John Lamb at 903-391-4367, visit their website at www.nickel-manor.com or follow Nickel Manor on Facebook.
