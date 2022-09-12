AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign called two outgoing Republicans “dinosaurs” after they endorsed Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and state Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, said earlier this week they support Collier in the race for the second highest position in the state.
Collier is running against Patrick for the second time. Patrick, a Republican, seeks his third term in office.
“The post-Labor Day dinosaur parade has begun,” said Allen Blakemore, Texans for Dan Patrick chief strategist, in a statement. “Knowing voters reject their big government spending schemes, Whitley and Seliger are desperately searching for relevance in an age when voters hold political leaders accountable to stand up for Texas principles.”
Whitley threw his support behind Collier during an interview on “Y’all-itics,” a WFAA politics podcast. He said he supports Collier because Collier is “someone who understands local control.”
Whitley said that under Patrick’s leadership, the state blames counties for high property taxes but does nothing to financially support unfunded mandates. Instead, state lawmakers say they want to further cut property taxes.
Whitley estimated Tarrant County spends $20 million a year on supporting unfunded mandates from the state, even as state leaders project billions of dollars in excess revenue in the next legislative session. He added Tarrant County currently houses more than 700 state inmates without additional funding from the state.
“Basically, Dan Patrick came on the screen in 2006 with Empower Texans, and since that point in time they’ve basically declared war on local elected officials,” Whitley said. “We are the front door for basically all the federal and state services that the state and federal government pass on for us to do.”
Patrick responded to the endorsement on Twitter by calling Collier and Whitley “two-of-a-kind, tax hiking, big spenders.”
Seliger, who represents the most Republican state Senate district in Texas, also announced his support of Collier. In an interview, Seliger called Patrick an “extremist.”
In a campaign email, Collier said the support of Whitley and Seliger proves that “Patrick is bad for business, bad for working families and bad for Texas.”
“And they know -- because they work with him,” he added.
But Patrick has received other endorsements. On Tuesday he gained the support of Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio, of Brownsville.
Lucio, who is retiring, said Patrick was “the best” lieutenant governor he had ever served. He said Patrick’s priorities of education, teacher pay and property tax relief are why he supports the incumbent.
Patrick publicly thanked Lucio for the endorsement Wednesday, saying Lucio is “a respected leader who has often been called ‘the conscience of the Texas Senate.’”
