A new family-owned ice cream shop with 1950s flair is nothing short of a miracle, at 208 West Oak Street.
Crystal, Conner and James Roberts opened Paul’s Creamery and Candy Shoppe in the historic Main Street district June 9. Three weeks later, business is booming and the shop is already a popular hangout offering space for sock hops on Fridays and birthday parties.
“Word has traveled very far, very fast,” Conner said.
The cozy shop with bright colors was converted from the former Gleason’s Computers store in just a few short months after the Roberts’ beloved husband and father, Paul, died of cancer in February.
The family said Paul had long dreamed of starting a family business, so as his last wish, he told his family to use his life insurance trust to fulfill their dream of starting a business that would spread joy to others. Less than five months later they opened the shop to enthusiastic patrons who appreciate its affordability among other things.
Prices start at just $1 for a kid’s cone with one scoop of ice cream. The shop also offers waffle cones, banana splits, malts, milkshakes and sundaes at extremely affordable rates.
“We wanted something that families could come enjoy at a reasonable price,” Conner said. “Our profit margin isn’t huge; it’s enough to keep us afloat. get everybody paid and keep the product moving.”
Eventually the family wants to make their own ice cream from local milk, but the 16 Haagen Dazs flavors they are serving are good enough in the meantime. Crystal said she likes the brand’s use of pure cane sugar, real milk and cream, and natural flavors.
“The main reason for Haagen Dazs is there’s no artificial flavors or colors,” Crystal said. “There’s no corn syrup in it. It’s made with cane sugar so it’s as healthy as you can get for diabetics.”
Clients are also surprised the shop is open seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, but Conner insists the hours are just a guideline and the shop can stay open even longer for special events.
The Roberts clan wants to see people having fun in a kid-friendly atmosphere and share as much joy as possible. They host a sock hop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday evenings, and plan to host similar events.
The business is even sponsoring a few causes, in line with their goal of giving back to the community.
A memorial to Paul, with photos of him as a U.S. Marine and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee appears prominently in the shop’s dining area. The memorial describes Paul as “a devoted Marine veteran, loving husband and father.”
“Paul wanted nothing more than to bring joy to everyone around him,” it states. “He lived his life fulfilling his dreams and making others smile.”
The shop is located at 208 W. Oak St. between The Crimson Room and Mail & More in the Historic District. For information call 218-349-8162 or visit www.paulscreameryandcandy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.