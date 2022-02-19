AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into popular social media platform TikTok and accusations the platform has become a conduit for human and drug trafficking facilitation, his office announced Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott charged Paxton with looking into possible unlawful conduct by the app during a drug roundtable in January. Abbott alleged that TikTok’s conduct allowed cartels in Mexico to recruit Texas teens for the purpose of smuggling drugs, money and humans.
Abbott has named the rise in human trafficking and fentanyl overdoses as part of his reasoning for stronger border security including the building of a wall along the Texas-Mexico border.
“I will get to the bottom of these concerns and make sure Big Tech doesn’t interfere with the safety and security of Texans,” Paxton said in a statement.
As part of the investigation, Paxton’s office is asking the social media giant to describe its content review practices; indicate how many employees review content and describe the training and instructions they receive, according to the notice. TikTok would also need to identify what types of content are flagged for review, and describe the steps taken when potential criminal conduct is identified by content reviewers.
The state set a deadline of March 18 for the requested documents to be submitted.
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
