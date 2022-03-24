AUSTIN — After taking a loss in Texas courts, state Attorney General Ken Paxton has turned to pharmaceutical companies in his campaign to restrict care options for transgender youth.
On Thursday, Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demands, an investigative tool used to gather evidence to support civil charges, of AbbVie Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The two companies manufacture puberty blocking drugs often given to transgender teens.
Paxton alleges that the two drug manufacturers “deceptively advertised and promoted hormone blockers for unapproved uses without disclosing the potential risks to children and their parents.”
Specifically, Paxton claims issues with the medications Supprelin LA and Lupron Depot.
Both are approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat children with Central Precocious Puberty, in which puberty commences prematurely. Similarly, Vantas has been prescribed a pain relief treatment for prostate cancer.
Paxton said they are now being used to treat gender dysphoria — when an individual has a s sense of unease because their biological sex and gender identity are mismatched — even though they are not approved for such use.
“Companies should never promote or supply puberty blockers for uses that are not intended or approved,” Paxton said in a statement. “I will not allow Big Pharma to misleadingly promote these drugs that may pose a high risk of serious physical and psychological damage to Texas children who cannot yet fathom or consent to the potential long-term effects of such use.”
The announcement comes days after a Texas Appeal Court ruled to keep a temporary injunction in place barring “child abuse” investigations of families with transgender children who seek gender-affirming medical care.
Paxton, and later Gov. Greg Abbott, have zeroed in on transgender care.
Paxton first made recent headlines related to transgender children when he issued an opinion in late February stating that gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes as child abuse under Texas law.
Abbott took that further by directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to begin investigations into families and medical professionals who provide adolescents with gender affirming health care, including providing puberty blockers. State appeal court has stopped such investigations from occurring.
“Having reviewed the record, we conclude that reinstating the temporary injunction is necessary to maintain the status quo and preserve the rights of all parties,” the court ruled Monday.
On Thursday, Paxton also filed a motion for emergency relief seeking the reversal of the appeals court decision to reinstate the temporarily block of investigations. He said that order is "unlawful and outside the Third Court of Appeals' jurisdiction."
According to the Mayo Clinic, physical changes that come with puberty can cause intense distress for many gender-nonconforming adolescents. Puberty blockers are used to help mitigate that by halting the production of estrogen or testosterone.
Experts find that when children are prescribed these medications, they have an improved mental well-being, reduction in depression and anxiety, improved social interactions and reduce the thoughts or actions related to self-harm.
Many Texas advocates have said puberty blockers are life saving.
“It is unfathomable to think that the government would contradict the guidance of every medical and mental health association in the country and threaten the vital systems of support we know save lives,” Trevor Project Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs Sam Ames said during a rally for transgender children rights in Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.