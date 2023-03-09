Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.