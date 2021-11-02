Third graders at Neches Elementary School will be treated to viewing Anderson County construction equipment Thursday, Nov. 11.
The Commissioners Court approved Precinct 3 Road and Bridge Department’s participating in the third grade’s Equipment Day event during a special called meeting held Friday, Oct. 29.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved the purchase of an enclosed box trailer for Pct. 1 Road and Bridge Department, budget amendments, paying of the bills and utility crossing county roads.
