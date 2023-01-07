Could there be a Col. Mustard or a Mrs. Peacock lurking deep inside you? Do you sometimes feel like a Prof. Plum or a Miss Scarlet? Now is your chance to let them out. The historic Texas Theater will be the location for auditions for Palestine Community Theater’s production of CLUE the Musical at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Yes, that CLUE. Complete with a conservatory, a billiard room, a rope, a candlestick and several other familiar mansion rooms and weapons.
Based on Hasbro's popular board game, CLUE the Musical has entertained audiences for over 20 years with productions in more than 500 cities worldwide.
Gerry Goodwin, a PCT veteran of over a decade will make his Texas Theater directorial debut with this show. Despite never directing a PCT production, Goodwin has directed 14 previous shows as the Theater teacher at PHS.
“I'm very excited to be working on Clue with such a stellar production team,” Goodwin said. “Leslie Hooe is Music Director, Carol Moore is the Assistant Director, Cassie Severn is the Set Designer, and I can't wait to see the always incredible talent that comes out at auditions.”
The board game by the same name was launched in North America in 1949 and is still going strong today. That popularity with generations of amateur sleuths should make for a very familiar setting for audience members of all ages.
“The show is an homage to the game itself, acknowledging that the familiar cast of characters are all involved in a game they've played before and one in which the audience gets to participate,” Goodwin said. “With 216 possible ending combinations, the show is different every night, depending on which cards are selected by audience members at the beginning of each performance.”
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Palestine. Questions may be sent to historic.texas.theatre@gmail.com.
