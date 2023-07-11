PCT brings Matilda the Musical to the Texas Theater stage

The cast and crew are almost ready for opening weekend of the Palestine Community Theater’s summer production of "Matilda the Musical."
The play will run Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 and Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at the historic Texas Theater.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. Sundays.
PCT veteran Chaundra Dantin is once again at the helm, returning to her directorial roots for this musical production.
“It’s really going well,” Dantin said. “We had our first full dress rehearsal yesterday, and that always increases the energy and makes things a little more ‘real’ for the cast and crew. We are to the polishing point and working hard on the several large ensemble scenes.”
Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and creates her own stories. Matilda’s bravery teaches us that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story."
According to Dantin, there have been a few cast changes since they started rehearsals, but everyone they are a hard-working and talented cast and crew, and they have all stepped up their game.
Elkhart student, Peyson McKinney is ready to shine as Matilda.
“I’ve been acting for about three years,” McKinney said. “I haven’t done any shows, but I have applied for many, many commercials and I’ve gotten a few.”
This was her first tryout for a show with the Palestine Community Theater.
“I just was myself and got it,” McKinney said. “It’s really, really, really fun and I’m so glad I got the opportunity. I’ve been watching the Matilda show for a long time.”
McKinney said she dreams of being an actress when she grows up.
“I’m going to start here in Palestine and then I’m going to inch myself up into being a way better actress,” she said.
McKinney invites everyone to come see this PCT Summer Musical.
“You should come and watch Matilda,” she said. “It’s going to be a great experience.”
Dantin also surrounded herself with a stellar production team, which has made a positive impact on the show.
"We have a great production team for Matilda," Dantin said. “Larry Weber is our assistant director, Curt DeWitt is stage manager and Gabrielle Folmar is our choreographer. We are all so ready to get this show on the road!”
Dantin also praised Ali Calcote, Leslie Hooe, Crystal and Julia Forrest, Andrew Ware, Amaryllis Richardson, Tim Mitchiner, Larry Couch and Roy Dantin for their efforts to put the show together.
Tickets for Matilda the Musical are available at www.pctboxoffice.com.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Downtown Palestine.
