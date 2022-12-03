PCT Christmas production hits the Texas Theater stage

Palestine Community Theater will present their Christmas production of “The Man Who Wanted to be Santa Claus” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the historic Texas Theater.
PCT veteran Cassie Severn took her first set of directorial reins for the holiday production and promises much laughter and a huge dose of holiday cheer.
“I’ve directed several shows at the high school level and been on this stage for many shows, but this is my first time to direct at the Texas Theater,” Severn said. “I’m so excited to bring this show to East Texas because Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I hope everyone who comes out can “catch” the Christmas spirit, just like our investigators try to do in ‘The Man Who Wanted to be Santa Claus.’”
According to Severn, the show is a Christmas comedy, much in the vein of “A Miracle on 34th Street.” It features a mystery Santa who arrives in town to hand out gifts, along the way demonstrating a familiarity with all the people he encounters. ‘Who IS that guy?’ is the question that follows as townspeople, the local police and even a state investigator converge to figure out the mystery. It is a holiday comedy that goes a long way to prove things aren’t always what they seem to be, especially for one old gentleman.
“I have to say a special thanks to my cast and crew,” Severn said. “We have a lot of new faces and several familiar ones. They have been so fun and have worked so hard. I’m very honored to be working with them.
The show will only be presented for one weekend. Saturday night’s production will also be at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m.
“The Man Who Wanted to be Santa Claus” is sponsored by Mary Alice Largent of Epique Realty. Tickets are available at www.PCTBoxoffice.com.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Downtown Palestine. For more information visit www.thetexastheater.com.
