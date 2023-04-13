Pearce Museum announces Texas Invitational Art Show winners

The Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana, is pleased to announce the winners from this year’s Texas Invitational Art Show and Sale.
The juried art show featured 24 artists and 40 pieces of work that captured contemporary western art through the landscapes, wildlife, people, and day-to-day affairs that happened then through graphite, oils or bronzes.
The awards for this year’s show included first place, second place, third place, Director’s Choice, and Visitor’s Choice. First through third were decided by our judge, Tony Eubanks, when he came to do the initial judging of the show before it opened in late February.
He awarded first place, sponsored by Gallary Wah Wah, to Gary Frisk for Once There Was Power, second place to Ray Goodrow for Starting Lineup, and third place to Sharon Cromer for Flying High. Their work, in his opinion, stood out due to their technical skill and ability in their respective mediums.
Visitor’s Choice was awarded to Charlie Bullock and his oil piece The Answer is Blowing in the Wind. Charlie Bullock is a popular artist that has been showing at the Pearce at the Invitational and the Western Artist Roundup show for the past five years.
Director’s Choice was decided on by our Director, Ann Zembala, and the Navarro College Foundation for what piece best represented the Pearce Museum and would receive the honor of being added into the permanent collection. They awarded this top prize to First Saddle, a beautiful bronze sculpture by Margaret Drake citing its unusual use of patina and how well it conveys its story.
We would like to congratulate these five artists on their accomplishments and all the other artists who participated in this year’s show and made it success Their participation and the high level of talent displayed through their works of art continue to make the Pearce Museum at Navarro College one of the leaders in contemporary western art.
For more information and images of the artists/sample works, please contact Ann Zembala, Director of the Pearce Museum at 903-875-7438 or ann.zembala@navarrocollege.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.