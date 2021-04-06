The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Williamson County will present a Pecan Field Day on April 9 for anyone involved or interested in pecan production.
The free event will be from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. at Georgetown Pecan Company Orchards, 1300 County Road 150, Georgetown. Attendees are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and to bring a lawn chair in order to comfortably listen to program speakers.
The program will offer two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units – one integrated pest management and one general – for those attendees with private applicator licenses.
To register, go to https://williamson.agrilife.org and click on the Program and Event Registration tab.
“Now is the time of year when pecan growers are busy preparing for their next crop,” said Kate Whitney, AgriLife Extension horticulturist for Williamson County. “It’s an important time to check for the presence of pecan nut casebearers and to make necessary chemical applications. This program will provide current and future pecan producers with timely and useful information they can apply to their operations.”
Topics and presenters
– Integrated Pest Management, Bill Ree, retired AgriLife Extension pecan integrated pest management specialist, Bryan-College Station. One integrated pest management CEU offered.
– Orchard Floor Management, Monte Nesbitt, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist, Bryan-College Station. One general CEU offered.
– Lunch and Orchard Tour. Lunch, provided courtesy of program sponsors, will be at noon, followed by a tour of the orchard led by grower Dennis Perz.
“The tour will include a discussion of orchard operations and some of the practical aspects of growing and harvesting pecans,” Whitney said. “That should also be very instructive for attendees.”
For more information, contact Whitney at the AgriLife Extension office for Williamson County at 512-943-3300 or klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu.
