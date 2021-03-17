The Palestine Economic Development Corporation is helping businesses in the Main Street district create a positive first impression through its grant improvement program.
“The more inviting people find our downtown, the more time and money they tend to spend in the area,” said Lisa Denton, PEDC Economic Development Director.
The most recent project, by Mollard Properties Ltd at 315 W. Oak St., was approved by the PEDC Board and City Council in 2019.
This project was to reconstruct the 1950s era storefront back to its original design with a glass and brick façade, new signage and repairs to the parking lot area.
The addition of historic light fixtures in the alleyway will add to the property’s charm.
The building has been transformed into a multi-tenant office, with a portion of the space recently leased by Congressman Lance Gooden, to serve as one of his three district office locations.
The remaining space, with over 1,500 sq. ft. currently available, has seen much interest from multiple parties, proving that a well renovated property is an occupied property.
“With the purpose of enhancing the economic vitality of the City of Palestine, the PEDC Downtown Grant Program encourages visually appealing physical improvements to distressed properties located within the Main Street District of Palestine,” Denton said.
“The program has undergone recent revisions, allowing for more applications to be considered.”
According to Denton, the PEDC Board holds the continued revitalization of downtown Palestine in very high regard. They remain committed to helping property owners realize the true potential through the rehabilitation of properties which possess historic significance, and preserve the features which convey historical, cultural, or architectural values.
For properties located within the Main Street District, applicable expenditures such as exterior façade improvements, building stabilization, signage and items such as landscaping, fencing, sidewalk, driveway and parking lot improvements are eligible for matching grant funding.
All projects must be approved by the PEDC Board and City Council, prior to commencing construction.
For more information, please contact Palestine Economic Development Corporation at 903-729-4100, or visit palestinetexas.net.
