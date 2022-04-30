Tampico Bottling Company is expanding its production line and is in need of shift workers and skilled labor. The Palestine Economic Development Corporation is hosting a targeted hiring event for these positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at City Hall.
“The Palestine Economic Development Corporation is excited to host this event for Tampico on Thursday,” said Greg Laudadio, interim director of the PEDC. “Any time we can partner with a major employer to help them expand operations in Palestine, we will.”
According to Laudadio, Tampico is in need of shift workers, maintenance staff, electronics technicians, a forklift operator, electrician and other skilled workers. These positions are all full-time employment with good pay and benefits.
The Tampico Bottling Company is committed to developing its operations and expanding its employee base in the local community. The company acquired a beverage manufacturing facility located in Palestine in March 2021. At the time of the acquisition, one production line was operating on two shifts. Manufacturing activities are now taking place around the clock, and a second manufacturing line is in operation.
After significant investment from Tampico, an additional manufacturing and packaging line will start production of Tampico branded products in June of 2022, driving the need for immediate hiring.
Plans are in place to expand manufacturing hours of all three production lines by the end of 2022, doubling the labor requirements for the plant.
Tampico is a premium employer, providing employees with a generous benefit package. The Company is a subsidiary of Houchens Industries, Inc., one of the largest 100% employee held companies in the world. The employer-funded Employee Stock Ownership Plan provides qualified employees with a company retirement benefit.
Representatives of the city of Palestine will also be at the hiring event for multiple positions during the PEDC targeted hiring event.
All applicants should bring a resume.
