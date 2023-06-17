Pennington Watermelons have arrived

Iiiiiiit's TIME! Legendary UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer knows how to kick off a main event. It only seems appropriate to usher in the first Pennington watermelon of the 2023 season with such a high level of fanfare, and with it the official start of summer.
"Oh they're looking good this year," said family patriarch Troy Pennington. "It's been a good season and it's looking like a great crop. We'll have the trailers out at the usual spots on Friday."
The usual spots include one at the flashing light in downtown Grapeland, one on Hwy 287/19 bypass in Grapeland and at the corner of 4th and Bell in Crockett. And while picking a favorite melon off the trailer is the preferred method for many East Texans, those amazing "Fascination," "Stargazer" and Pennington's own creation "Red Diamond" watermelons will be available at retailers and roadside stands all over the state.
Currently in his 60th year of bringing the world's best watermelons to east Texas and abroad, Pennington has learned a thing or two about producing a world-class crop.
"We plant multiple varieties of melons in the fields every year," Pennington said. "We plant Fascination seeds, or conventional seedless, along with another variety called Stargazer for purposes of pollination."
The Penningtons then import bees every year to handle the pollination. Given the amount of science and planning involved, the average layman would struggle to understand how even a single melon finds its way to the picnic table.
“Now, these Red Diamonds are seedless, and everybody wants to know how we plant seedless
watermelons when there aren’t any seeds,” Pennington said with a chuckle. "But like the old boy down in Crockett says, 'he ain’t gonna tell you. It’s a family secret!'”
Whatever the secret may be, those who have experienced the Red Diamond will proudly proclaim their appreciation to the Pennington family for having figured it out.
So get ready to throw down some paper, slice open the perfect watermelon and welcome summer to East Texas in style.
For more information call the Pennington Melon Shed at 936-687-4710.
