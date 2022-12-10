Pentecom celebrates 25 years with milestone move

Pentecom, Inc., a technical data consulting and document conversion company founded in Palestine 25 years ago, celebrated its silver anniversary by transferring ownership to its employees.
Owners Kathy Rainbolt and Kim Willmott have guided the company to an award-winning success story, and now have completed the steps needed to transition Pentecom from a limited liability company to an incorporated Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
“Our customers won’t see any changes,” Rainbolt said. “We now have 100‑plus owners, all dedicated to the future with the same mission and quality standards customers have come to count on from Pentecom.”
Rainbolt emphasized the significant investment in the company’s highly skilled technical team of influential and recognized industry experts.
“Our team cares as much about our customers as we do,” Willmott said. “This move will help Pentecom retain our top-notch employees long-term and, when needed, help us recruit talent.”
Pentecom’s leadership will remain in the hands of those who founded the company in 1997. Rainbolt is now Chief Executive Officer and Willmott is Chief Financial Officer.
Caleb Byrd, who joined Pentecom two years ago, was promoted to chief operating officer as part of the restructuring. Byrd has a strong management background and previously served as the company’s Technical Program Manager. In his new role, Byrd will oversee day-to-day operations, allowing Rainbolt and Willmott to focus more on the strategic direction that will lead to continued customer satisfaction and company growth.
“We look forward to Caleb bringing his energy, enthusiasm and new ideas to carry on and expand our vision,” Rainbolt said.
Pentecom is headquartered in Palestine, with a satellite office in Scottsboro, Alabama. The company has more than 100 employees located in 19 states, including 20 veterans with combined service of more than 170 years. There are 65 employees based in the Palestine office, both remote and in-office.
“For Kathy and Kim to not only start a small business and see it through tough times is already an amazing feat,” said Susan Rak-Blanchard, Strategic Communications Manager. “And to now be thinking about the next generation, that’s extraordinary.”
Pentecom serves a variety of U.S. and international clients representing business, industry and the U.S. military.
Pentecom will celebrate its 25th anniversary through March 2023.
“We are incredibly proud of our team and how hard they have worked to get us where we are today,” Rainbolt said.
Pentecom is hiring in both Palestine and Scottsboro, Alabama. Listings are posted on www.pentecom.com. Follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook for news and job postings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.