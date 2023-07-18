Palestine-based Pentecom, a technical data consulting and document conversion company, is expanding is expanding its footprint.
Pentecom CEO Kathy Rainbolt announced the company’s newest division, Pentecom University, which is responsible for customizing training for the technical data and publication industry.
“There is a tremendous need for flexible training options, and we are responding to that,” Rainbolt said. “When it comes to training, we know there are elements that need more focus and possibly some that do not relate based on each individual customer. We are committed to truly customizing everything from content to the timeline.”
Pentecom University has a library of courses that can be tailored to each customer’s needs, including S1000D Overview, S1000D Authoring, S1000D Business Rules, XML Overview, S1000D Project Manager, and Illustrations and Multimedia, all developed and backed by Pentecom’s recognized technical publishing industry experts.
“Our team has real-life experience with a variety of programs and software and brings best practices to each module,” Rainbolt said.
The company distinguishes its training by developing independent courses not tied to a specific software product. Options include remote with an instructor, self-led or in-person, and select monthly courses. The advantage of independent training is the unbiased understanding students receive of the topic being addressed.
Pentecom University instructors also have the skill set to train on S1000D defense requirements and can adapt training for all branches of the military.
Emily Jones was chosen to oversee the division and is serving as Dean of Pentecom University.
A resident of Winchester, KY, Jones joined Pentecom two years ago, initially working with the Technical Data and Consulting Division. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of South Alabama, and a master’s degree in education with a concentration in curriculum and instruction from Trident University. Her resume includes nearly eight years of earlier experience in technical writing, editing and technical design.
“Our goal is to increase efficiency, shorten turnaround times and improve data quality, ultimately saving costs, as the entire industry strives to do more with less,” Jones said.
Headquartered in Palestine, Pentecom specializes in technical data analysis and conversion. More than half of its 100-plus employees work remotely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.