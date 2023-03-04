People’s Choice Car Show returns to Dogwood Festival

East Texas gearheads and auto enthusiasts will enjoy all their favorite hot rods, musclecars and more a little earlier this year as CARS of Palestine moves its premier event back to spring as the People’s Choice Car Show returns to the Dogwood Arts & Music Festival at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18.
Fresh off a successful 37th event held during October’s Hot Pepper Festival, the 38th Annual People’s Choice Car Show will take place once again in the Palestine’s Senior Citizens Center parking lot, 200 N. Church Street.
The March date marks a long-awaited return to the club’s regular schedule.
“We are excited to get back to hosting the show during the Dogwood Festival,” said CARS of Palestine Director Melissa Broughton. “This will finally get us back on our regular schedule that was disrupted during the COVID shutdowns.”
The October event was a great success for the club, and hopes are high that the show continues to grow going forward.
“We had several first-time participants in the Hot Pepper show,” Broughton said. “It was great to see so many new faces enjoying our love of all things cars.”
Door prizes will be given to the first 100 entrants, and winners will be placed for the Top Ten in the 1995 and newer category and the Top Twenty in the 1995 and older category as well as Best of Show and People’s Choice. Music and food vendors will also be part of the festivities. Early registration for the event is $20 and day of registration is $25.
Cars of Palestine was organized in 1986 to provide an opportunity for local car enthusiasts to meet, socialize and maintain the spirit of good fellowship. It encourages the use of these special interest autos in activities which promote the community. Membership with the group, however, does not require ownership of a vehicle.
The People’s Choice Car Show is a major part of the club’s annual fundraising efforts. Proceeds from the event will go toward high school scholarships as well as other charities including the Stock Pot, Women’s Shelters, food pantries, Meals on Wheels, children’s homes and more. The club also holds an annual toy and food drive each fall that gathers food and toys for underprivileged families who might otherwise go without during the holiday season.
For more information on these or other CARS of Palestine events call 903-539-5665, email megeorge66@yahoo.com or visit www.carsofpalestine.com.
