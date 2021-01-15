Dorothy Henderson celebrated her 100th birthday Friday, Jan. 15.
Dorothy lives in her parents home in the Pert community with her 90-year-old sister Mary Rogers. Their 94-year-old brother, Billy Jack Rogers, lives down the road from them.
Dorothy grew up in the Pert community attending Pert Elementary School and graduating from Neches High School.
She married the love of her life Burtis Henderson. The couple moved to Palestine where they raised three sons, Roger, Gary and Steve.
She was known as “Aunt Dot” to her sons’ friends who gathered at her home after school activities.
Dorothy worked in the Dietary Department at Palestine Memorial Hospital. While working at the hospital, she touched many lives, making patients special meals to enhance their visit.
After Dorothy retired from the hospital in 1975, she and Burtis moved back to Dorothy’s family home in Pert.
Dorothy attributes her long life to eating vegetables from the garden, milk and butter from their milk cow and meat from the animals they raised.
She has been a lifelong member of Mt. Vernon Methodist Church.
Dorothy loves her family, spending her days surrounded by her brother, sister, three sons, two daughters-law, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
