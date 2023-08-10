Do your pets have a license? Pet owners that reside within the city limits of Palestine are required by city ordinance to have a pet license for all dogs and cats over four months old.
According to Sgt. Joe Tinsley, if a pet owner does not have a license and their pet is encountered by an animal control officer, they could receive a Class C Misdemeanor with a fine of $231.
“We’re not going door to door asking people with pets if they have a license,” Tinsley said. “But if an animal control officer receives a call about a pet wandering around a neighborhood, if it bites someone or we find one at large and follow one home and make contact with the owner and it does not have shots and is it registered, then yes, they will receive a ticket that will result in a fine of $231.”
The city ordinance states that if you have recently moved to the city of Palestine with your pets, you have 30 days to comply with this pet license requirement.
Palestine residents with pets can get your pet license(s) at BARC, The Anderson County Humane Society located at 335 Armory Road in Palestine.
Shelter Manager Harry Newman, said the process takes around three to five minutes total and never more than 10, however, the wait time for service will depend on how many people are ahead of you when you arrive.
To apply for a license you will need a rabies certificate and a description of the animal that includes name, breed, color, gender and age. You will also need to provide your name, phone number and address and indicate if the animal is a guard dog.
Newman said a license application will not be approved if the applicant does not have a current rabies vaccination.
The cost of the license is $8 for all sterilized dogs or cats and $12 for those that are not sterilized. The city ordinance states that service dogs, that are professionally and specifically trained to assist disabled owners, are exempt from the license fee.
Newman said the pet owner is issued a metal license tag stamped with an identifying number for the dog or cat and a receipt with the information on it. Each licensed animal must wear a current license tag at all times attached to a properly-fitted collar or harness.
Newman said these licenses are good for one year from the date of vaccination for rabies. The license must be renewed each year after your pet gets its new rabies vaccination.
If the license certificate or tag is lost, the owner can obtain a duplicate after paying the applicable fee.
City Manager Teresa Herrera said all fees collected for the pet licenses are utilized to benefit BARC’s animal shelter.
BARC is open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Thursdays.
