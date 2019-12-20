A partisan House vote Wednesday night to make Donald Trump the third sitting president in U.S. history to be impeached will almost certainly not prevail in an upcoming trial in the U.S. Senate. Nor is it certain how deeply the House vote will stain Trump's legacy. But as a barometer of these messy times, the impeachment beef has no equal.
With the votes in, one thing is clear: Republicans and Democrats look at the world through vastly different lenses. In fact, they may not be living on the same planet.
That's not encouraging for Americans who wants to see a more unified nation and a government that actually gets something done.
If legislators can't find common ground when they're considering the same facts, how will they come together on broader and more subjective issues such as border security, trade polices, climate change, and rebuilding the nation's infrastructure?
“We'll come to a point where this distraction is going to have a domino effect on the rest of the country,” Anderson County Veterans Services Officer Vernon Denmon, a Republican, said.
“I think the fall is yet to be judged, but I still have great concerns for our country.”
The House-approved articles of impeachment state that Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election on his behalf, and that he obstructed Congress in its inquiry.
The first article passed 230 to 197, with no Republican in favor. The second article passed, 229 to 198, with again no Republican in favor.
Wednesday's historic vote set up a January trial in the Republican-led U.S. Senate, presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts. House Democrats will appoint impeachment managers to prosecute their case.
The impeachment vote has also been a civics lessons for many Americans – some of whom appeared confused, if social media is any indicator, over whether Trump would maintain the office of presidency after the impeachment vote.
Trump is still president, of course. Impeachment is a rebuke by the House — a recommendation that the president be removed from office.
Only the U.S. Senate can decide in a trial whether to remove the President from office. Republicans in the Senate hold a 53-to-47 majority and are expected to support Trump.
Two two other U.S. presidents were impeached by the House: Andrew Johnson, in 1868, and Bill Clinton, in 1998. Both survived a trial by the Senate and served out their terms.
Richard Nixon, who is often thought to have been impeached, resigned in 1974, after the House began impeachment proceedings against him following the Watergate scandal.
What's striking about the current congressional squabble is no one disagrees on what was said in a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Where people of different political persuasions disagree is the significance – the interpretation – of what Trump said.
Did he violate the public trust and abuse the powers of his office when he asked Zelensky to look into, among other things, a potential election opponent in 2020?
Looking at the same information, Democrats say yes; Republicans, no.
U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican whose district includes Anderson County, staunchly opposed impeaching Trump.
Gooden has read the same transcripts, and listened to the same witnesses, as have his Democratic colleagues. But unlike them, Gooden does not believe Trump's phone conservation invoked a constitutional crisis.
In a statement Thursday, Gooden said he sees “nothing wrong with President Trump's actions. The Bidens' involvement with the Ukrainian oil company, Burisma, is worthy of investigation. … Joe Biden isn't excused from that just because he's now running against President Trump.”
By contrast, Tracey Torma, a technical writer and Palestine Democrat, said the evidence clearly points to impeachment.
“Based on what I read and saw, I believe the President used the power of his office to ask a foreign leader to investigate his leading political rival for own his personal benefit,” she said. “To me, this is a violation of the oath of office, no matter which political party the President belongs to.”
Will Brule, a political independent and former Palestine City Council member, is not optimistic about the nation's ability to work together in the aftermath of the impeachment vote.
“I don't blame the Democratic Party for that, because Trump has brought it on himself,” Brule, 76, said.
“If people want to do the right thing, they should find a way to work together.”
Until then, local defense attorney Charlie Nichols, another independent, put it this way: We're dancing across the ballroom, waiting for someone to turn off the lights and tell us the party's over.
