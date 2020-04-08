Palestine Herald-Press Editor Jeffery Gerritt has won this year's National Headliner Award for editorial writing, one of the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism, the Press Club of Atlantic City announced Wednesday. This year's awards honor the best in U.S. journalism in 2019.
Gerritt's first-place entry consisted of a collection of editorials, including commentary from the “Death Without Conviction” series, which examined the death of county jail prisoners by medical neglect, even before they get their day in court.
“A bold, focused cry for decency and justice, in the best tradition of journalists challenging the powerful for the benefit of all,” the judges wrote.
Second-Place for editorial writing went to Tom McNamee, editorial-page editor of the Chicago Sun-Times.
“I'm humbled to be even mentioned in the same breath with these incredible journalists,” Gerritt said.
“Editorial writing and journalism are about speaking truth to power – making a difference in people's lives. But I was happy to bring some national recognition to the Herald-Press and the great community it serves.”
Gerritt also won a National Headliner Award in 2009, as an editorial writer and columnist for the Detroit Free Press.
“I also want to acknowledge the great work reporter William Patrick did on the news stories for the Death Without Conviction series,” Gerritt said.
Herald-Press Publisher Jake Mienk called Gerritt's editorials, in relentlessly pursuing the truth about a death in the Anderson County jail and taking on medical negligence in jails around the state, an example of “David versus Goliath” journalism.
“It shows small-town newspapers can do big things,” Mienk said. “This is an achievement not only the Herald-Press, but also the entire community can be proud of.”
The annual National Headliner Awards, founded in 1934, draws hundreds of entries from the nation's largest newspapers, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today. The contest granted first-, second-, and third-place awards for newspaper, photography, online, radio, and television categories.
Entries were judged in Atlantic City by a distinguished panel of journalists representing newspapers around the country.
