Supporters of Westwood's $40-million bond to rebuild and redesign the school district must do something people here aren't good at: Show up at the polls – big time. Parts of their school district were built in he 1950s, and a 21st Century redo is long overdue.
The plan to reconstruct the school district to meet today's education and security needs is vital not only for the district's children but also Westwood's growth, quality-of-life, and economic development.
With 1,500 students, Westwood schools would become a true community center, with a new auditorium/performing arts center, meeting spaces, and a third gymnasium to accommodate practices and tournaments.
A state-of-the-art school district is an asset to any community seeking economic growth.
On the Nov. 5 ballot, vote “for” the bond issue. Early voting started Monday.
We won't fill the rest of this editorial by rehashing the numerous sound arguments for the bond. Little we could say, less than two weeks before the election, would change people's minds.
But we will urge bond supporters to make certain they vote, and ask their like-minded friends, neighbors, and relatives to do the same.
Every vote will count in this election – literally. On May 4, a similar bond plan lost by five votes, 410-415.
If supporters show up at the polls, the bond will pass. If they stay home in significant numbers, it won't.
This time the opposition is well-organized and determined. Check out the sea of “no” signs dotting the city, or the opponents' website, $40millionbond.com.
They have taken the gloves off, characterizing efforts to support the bond as a “dog and pony show.”
One of their mantras: “Buildings do not shape our children's future: Educators do.”
No one would dispute the importance of great educators. Westwood, however, can have both.
Just as the most talented athletes need superior facilities, equipment, and training to become world-class, so do children need a 21st century campus to compete successfully in the workplace.
When Westwood's campus was new, 50 or 60 years ago, it met students' needs. With numerous entrances, the buildings were designed when teachers relied on chalkboards, education delivery was one-size-fts-all, and school mass shootings were unthinkable.
Now -- technologically, socially, and culturally – students inhabit a far different world than they did in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
Students today need classrooms designed for personal computers, flexible learnings spaces, and mobile desks. They need more secure buildings with fewer entrances. They need modern, efficient buildings that haven't passed their construction life.
If you support Westwood's bond plan, you don't need another lecture on its merits. But you do need to show up at the polls.
Palestine's voting rates are abysmal – and the community pays dearly for it. Don't let that happen to Westwood schools.
Go to https://www.westwoodisdbond.com/
