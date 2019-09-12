When Anderson County commissioners gather in October to choose next year's contractor for jail medical services, they should start by scratching TAKET LLC.
Renewing TAKET's one-year contract, which expires Jan. 1, would effectively put the county's stamp of approval on the company's inexcusable negligence. It also would put the health and safety of jail inmates, and the economic interests of Anderson County taxpayers, at risk.
TAKET's indifference and incompetence caused, or contributed to, prisoner Rhonda Newsome's death in 2018, triggering a $10-million wrongful death lawsuit, filed in federal court last month. The Texas Rangers also recently re-opened their criminal investigation into Newsome's death.
That's not a record commissioners should reward with another $210,000 contract.
Even so, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press this week he would submit TAKET's contract proposal to members of the Board of Commissioners, along with at least two more from other medical providers.
“None of this will have any bearing on our decision,” Johnston said, referring to the federal lawsuit, state investigation, and other allegations against TAKET.
Johnston's nonchalance is stunning and troubling.
A nearly year-long investigation by the Texas Rangers concluded Newsome, 50, lay dying in a holding cell on June 15 of last year, nearly seven hours after Palestine Regional Medical Center informed jail nurse Tim Green of Newsome's blood test results. Without immediate medical care, the test showed, Newsome was in imminent danger of death.
After Newsome became unresponsive at about 5 p.m., jail staff tried to revive her with a malfunctioning defibrillator that lacked working batteries and adult-sized pads.
The lawsuit filed by Newsome's family further alleges jailers – not medical staff – handed out prescription medications, and Newsome received drugs she wasn't prescribed. Last week, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards found the county jail was not properly confirming whether inmates received or refused medications.
Former prisoners also told the Herald-Press that jailers don't make mandated checks on prisoners. They said the jail nurse routinely ignored prisoners' complaints, and that Newsome pleaded to go to the hospital for several days before she died.
To be sure, not all of these allegations have been proved, as Johnston noted. Commissioners, however, don't need the legal standard for criminal convictions – guilt beyond a reasonable doubt – to make a responsible business decision on awarding a contract.
A family with a leaky roof would not wait for proof of numerous complaints against a roofer, before deciding not to hire him. It would, sensibly, play it safe and look for another contractor.
That's exactly what county commissioners ought to do next month, when they decide whether a contractor with an egregious record, TAKET LLC, should continue to provide medical services in the Anderson County Jail.
