Prescription drugs in the Anderson County Jail, between July and September, were given out, and taken, without records or oversight. That's what the Texas Commission on Jail Standards found during an unannounced inspection of the jail two weeks ago.
Despite what Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor said, the infraction is serious. For two months, staff, or even prisoners, could have improperly dispensed controlled substances, including narcotics such as hydrocodone. Conversely, medical staff could have denied prisoners the prescribed medications they needed.
Taylor, predictably, downplayed the violation of state jail standards, characterizing it as a paperwork issue.
A “paperwork” problem would aptly describe an employee expense report that was submitted on the wrong form. “Paperwork” is not a fitting description of a lapse in oversight that, potentially, could mean life or death.
The control and monitoring of prescription drugs ought to be as rigorous in a jail as it is anywhere else. Everyone must submit to identity checks when picking up prescription drugs. To prevent abuse, every controlled substance dispensed from a local pharmacy is recorded on a statewide, or nationwide, database.
There's a reason for that: Improperly taking prescription medications can lead to injury, addiction, or even death.
How prescription medications are dispensed and monitored appears to be a systemic problem in the Anderson County Jail. The issue was cited in the wrongful death lawsuit filed last month by Rhonda Newsome's family, and by several prisoners interviewed by the Herald-Press. Newsome, 50, died in the Anderson County Jail on June 15, 2018.
Newsome's autopsy found 13 controlled substances in her system that had not been prescribed, the lawsuit alleges.
The TCJS report, obtained by the Herald-Press Friday, showed problems with documenting prescription medications occurred when the county's medical contractor, TAKET LLC, switched from traditional paper reporting to a digital system.
When the electronic system failed, TAKET did not resume paper reporting, leaving prisoners without so-called medical administration record (MAR) sheets.
The commission ordered TAKET to immediately resume paper reporting. The contractor must also scan and email all MAR documents to TCJS, until further notice.
Taylor said the jail fixed the problem within a day of the inspection. If the issue was that easy to resolve, why wasn't it done before?
At issue is the competence of the county's medical contractor, and the lack of oversight of its annual contract.
In a statement given to the Herald-Press, Taylor said he retains full confidence in his staff, including his medical contractor. County commissioners, however, and the taxpayers of Anderson County, should take a more realistic view and step up their oversight of health care in the county jail.
