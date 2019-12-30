Texas legislators should not wait until the next session in 2021 to tackle the neglect, incompetence, and indifference that caused, or contributed to, a record number of in-custody deaths this year – most of them preventible.
Even with a significant undercount, Texas reports 10 percent of all in-custody deaths in the United States.
Despite recent reforms, this year has been especially deadly for pre-trial detainees in Texas jails. In-custody deaths will, officially, rise to 110, or more, up from 98 last year, and about 95 a year over the previous decade.
Without convictions, inmates charged with minor crimes, such as public intoxication, drug possession, or criminal trespass, received virtual death sentences from medical neglect.
The Legislature's mandate is clear and immediate: Reduce these unnecessary deaths and bring Texas jails in line with the U.S. Constitution and the standards of a decent society.
Independent oversight needed
Any solutions adopted by the Texas Legislature must include independent oversight, whether from additional state jail inspectors, an independent ombudsman's office, or better coordination and communication between the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and Office of Attorney General.
It's not realistic to expect local sheriffs to expose malfeasance inside their own jails. In Anderson County, for example, Sheriff Greg Taylor did everything he could to conceal information about the 2018 death of prisoner Rhonda Newsome, 50, even from Newsome's family.
Other sheriffs have acted with equal arrogance, treating county jails as personal fiefdoms, instead of public agencies paid for by local taxpayers.
A Herald-Press investigation into in-custody deaths over the last two years found numerous cases of Texas jailers committing felonies by not making required checks on prisoners, and then falsifying observation logs to disguise their actions. Legally, falsifying logs amounts to tampering with government records.
Rigorous oversight that will result in fewer in-custody deaths starts with enforcing the law in Texas jails – on both sides of the bars.
No one is watching
In general, the laws and standards governing Texas jails are adequate.
The Sandra Bland Act, named after a 28-year-old prisoner who died in the Waller County Jail in 2015, made significant changes, including standards and protocols for identifying, diverting, and treating mentally ill prisoners.
This year, a new law requires temporary jailers to get their licenses, and the training that comes with them, in 90 days, instead of a year.
Even model standards, however, don't work if they're not enforced.
No one is watching
The hard truth is, no one is watching these jails. With only four inspectors, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards covers 250 county jails, spread over 270,000 square miles.
Texas jails hold 70,000 prisoners at any given time, but 1 million people a year cycle in and out of them.
TCJS also lacks the legal authority to enforce minimum standards.
To his credit, state Rep. Garnet Coleman (D.–Houston), a founding member of the House Criminal Justice Reform Caucus, will hold public hearings on jail conditions next year.
When the next legislative session convenes in January 2021, Coleman and other caucus members will have a head start on crafting a bi-partisan plan to alleviate the problems identified in the Herald-Press series, “Death without conviction.”
The PHP series found, among other things, excessive force, failures to identify or treat severe mental illness or suicidal tendencies, ignoring prisoners' pleas for help, delays in getting them to the hospital, and a culture of indifference to sometimes horrific suffering.
Even worse, some jails released severely ill prisoners to the streets to avoid the scrutiny that would accompany an in-custody death, reports a TCJS self-evaluation.
Getting an accurate count of in-custody deaths also must become a top priority of any reform package. State officials can't fix a problem they can't measure.
The Herald-Press found the attorney general's list this year includes a dozen deaths omitted from the TCJS list, generally considered the official count.
County officials must obey the law by reporting all in-custody deaths to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the attorney general.
Waiting until the next legislative session to tackle in-custody deaths in Texas would demonstrate a blatant disregard for human suffering, the U.S. Constitution, state law, due process, and the interests of local taxpayers, who must pay the settlements and judgments for wrongful death lawsuits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.