Friday is Andy Harvey's last day as Palestine's police chief. His tenure was short – just two years – but he made the most of them. With only a few hiccups, he brought the Palestine Police Department into the 21st Century, and made this city more open and united.
Gregarious and accessible, Harvey was a visible chief, shaking hands and mixing everywhere he went. Active on social media, Harvey frequently posted photographs of these exchanges on Facebook. A few of his critics dubbed him “Hollywood,” a jab at Harvey's penchant for publicity. But most of Harvey's detractors resisted change, even when it was sorely needed.
Thanks largely to Harvey, community policing is now the norm for Palestine police. Harvey understood that community policing isn't a program – it's a culture. By changing the department's culture, Harvey increased cooperation and trust between police officers and residents, making Palestine a safer community.
It's not surprising that some of Harvey's biggest contributions involved the Latino community. Harvey's mother was Mexican; his first language was Spanish.
Shortly after he started, Harvey created an Hispanic advisory council and Palestine's chapter of Unidos, an outreach program that empowered Spanish-speaking residents. It's no coincidence that possibly the first Hispanic City Council candidate, Griselda Castillo, emerged during Harvey's tenure.
Harvey was a change-agent. He appointed the department's first woman to serve as a command officer, and its first quality-of-life officer. He initiated a long overdue cite-and-release program for low-level drug offenders, and he made the department more modern and tech-savvy. After listening to residents, Harvey started a safe-exchange zone in PPD's parking lot and reinvigorated Neighborhood Crime Watches.
To engage the public and boost the department's visibility, Harvey increased the frequency of traffic stops, while not increasing citations. He also brought motorcycles back to the fleet.
A veteran and former command officer for the Dallas Police Department, Harvey had a national perspective on policing. He was selected to serve on the federal Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force and met with the Secretary of Homeland Security to discuss the impact of federal immigrations policies on local law enforcement.
Following the mass shootings in El-Paso last summer, PPD put on free active-shooter classes. Harvey called for a regional response plan. During Harvey's tenure, National Night Out to honor police officers became a community celebration that made this city safer and more united.
For many people, the most enduring image of Harvey will be of him dancing around the city, lip syncing to “Footloose” in a video that went viral. Harvey wasn't afraid to loosen up and kick it.
Harvey's tenure wasn't without bumps. He occasionally shot from the hip and said something silly. On balance, however, the progress Harvey engendered far outweighed a few missteps.
Like any good leader, Harvey prepared a successor. His assistant chief, Mark Harcrow, has learned a lot about community policing and running an open, accessible department.
This week, city council members appointed Harcrow interim chief. Over the last decade, the office of police chief has been a revolving door. A product of Palestine, Harcrow, 31, has roots in this community. He would make an excellent choice for chief.
Harvey, a young 49, is returning to Dallas, where he will teach, write, consult, and do multi-media projects. He looks forward to the next chapter.
His tenure here was too short but his influence endures. He can put this city in his rear-view mirror without regret: He left Palestine and its police department far better than he found them.
