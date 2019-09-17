Palestine, as a community, can take pride in how it has come together in the last year to promote literacy and strengthen early childhood education. Such efforts, through Operation Read and local public school reforms, have already involved hundreds of educators, parents, civic groups, businesses, and volunteers.
If you haven't yet directly contributed to this laudable investment in the city's future, you'll have several opportunities this week to contribute to the cause – and enjoy some good food, too.
Jocelyn's Donuts on Tuesday, Chile's on Wednesday, and Queen St Grill on Friday are whetting appetites to raise money for Operation Read.
Purchasing red Operation Read donuts today, and patronizing Chile's and Queen St Grill on Wednesday and Friday respectively, will help Operation Read raise $30,000 this year – $8,000 more than last year – to continue purchasing books for Palestine's youngest students.
Operation Read's all-day pancake supper Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palestine Senior Center, will cap this week's fundraising.
Now in its second year, Operation Read has raised community awareness on the importance of pre-school readiness. It undoubtedly contributed to initiatives by local school districts this year to bolster pre-school education, building foundations of success by helping to ensure every child reads at grade-level by the third grade.
Last year, Operation Read raised enough money to buy four new books each for 1,800 students – all of Palestine's student in the pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, first-, second-, and third-grades.
Both Palestine and Westwood expanded their pre-kindergarten programs this year to include all four and five-year-olds in their districts, which serve students with poverty rates exceeding 50 percent.
A community-wide literacy effort has united a diverse group of dozens of civic organizations and businesses, cementing relationships that will strengthen Palestine in many other ways for years to come.
Getting involved has never been easy. Make sure some of the food you eat this week nourishes not only your body but also the young minds of this community.
