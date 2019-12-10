Editor's note: Saturday's PHP editorial urged the city, before suing UP, to get an expert legal opinion on the city's chances of winning. It also urged the city, while waiting for a legal opinion, to start negotiating the best deal it could for local UP workers.
In reference to the PHP Editorial, “Avoiding a train wreck,” Dec. 6, before the author decides to encourage the city leaders to just give up, maybe he should do a little research.
The Surface Transportation Board does give railroads wide latitude to abandon unprofitable locales; however, it is my understanding that the Palestine car shop was designed to service and repair its own cars. So, how sir, can the shop make a profit?
It saves UP money, but does not service and repair a large number of foreign cars. It runs car programs under the instructions from the top dogs in Omaha. After reducing the workforce by 30 in recent lay-offs, how profitable is the shop now? Not very, due to its own recourse.
As for helping the UP employees buyout their salary for one year, how far do you think that money will go?
Sliding into retirement won’t help; it take 30 years to get full retirement. Early retirement is heavily penalized.
UP employees could be furloughed; worse yet, they could lose their seniority.
If you think there are tons of jobs in Robertson county, you need to look into that also. We bought four acres there; my husband signed on to work that yard. Guess what? The yard is delayed. Our land there is for sale.
To compare the UP lawsuit with the city's past bad-judgment lawsuits – which are not even comparable - is ludicrous. It is clearly a ploy to instill fear in the community that this suit will lead to the same results.
The city, along with union representatives, must fight to keep the railroad in our community. They have no choice. You said yourself in your article that the “Loss of UP jobs will cost the local economy $5 million a year.” That’s our local economy and our local heritage.
Carey Trahan,
a railroad man's wife,
Palestine
