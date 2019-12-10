Editor's note: This letter responds to Saturday's PHP editorial, “Avoiding a train wreck.” It was not a news article, as the writer states, but an editorial, which is an expression of the newspaper's opinion. Saturday's editorial urged the city, before suing UP, to get an expert legal opinion on the city's chances of winning. It also urged the city, while waiting for a legal opinion, to start negotiating the best deal it could for local UP workers.
I don't subscribe to the Palestine Herald-Press and this article about the Union Pacific Railroad's lawsuit to overturn the 150-year-old Palestine Agreement cements my reason for not doing so.
For a local paper to print such an article that is so one-sided on the railroad's behalf virtually makes my stomach churn.
Evidently the person(s) writing this article got all of this information from the Union Pacific's PR people because it highlights everything that one of their PR people would say. It doesn't say that for 150 years, the agreement has benefitted the railroads (first I&GN, then Missouri Pacific, and now Union Pacific) and now, suddenly, it's of no use to them so let's just scrap it.
I'm sure that 99% of the people out there have no idea what the Palestine Agreement is about. In most areas throughout the nation, the railroads were there first and cities built around them. This is not the case in Palestine, Texas.
In the late 1800's, the City of Palestine GAVE the I&GN Railroad $150,000, plus land, to come into Palestine and build headquarters and freight car/locomotive shops in Palestine. In return, the people of Palestine had the railroad go into agreement with a contract that said the railroad would employ a certain percentage of certain groups of rail employees in Palestine FOREVER.
The contract also went so far as to say that any successors of the I&GN would be bound by that same agreement FOREVER. The Missouri Pacific came onto the scene and, in the 1950's, attempted to void the contract. The Fifth Circuit federal court sided with the city.
Basically, it was a case where all these years the Palestine Agreement has benefited the railroad and the railroad needs to abide by the agreement that it signed.
In 1987, Union Pacific officially took over Missouri Pacific and here we go again. Union Pacific has averaged over $1 billion in profits per quarter (yes, over $1 billion) for the last several years, yet it wants to save $5 million a year by closing down Palestine.
In the 1950's, there were nearly 800 employees working because of the Palestine Agreement in Palestine (the agreement does not include trainmen, such as engineers, conductors and brakemen, so there were hundreds more of those in Palestine.) That number is now down to below 100 employees.
I've watched them move out the Palestine Division headquarters to Spring, Texas. I've watched them move the train dispatchers, crew dispatchers, and many other contract jobs out of Palestine to Spring or Omaha. I've watched them do away with Palestine as a train crew change point and move hundreds of train crew jobs to either Longview or Spring. Last but not least, I've watched them demolish the pretty granite depot that they built in the 1950's to comply with part of the Palestine Agreement.
I guess it was just too much of a reminder to them. If the real truth is known, UP has probably not fully complied with the contract over the past 15 or 20 years. The contract not only includes manpower but also a certain percentage of salaries. Those smart old country lawyers knew that the railroad could quickly move in the lowest-paying jobs, and it would still comply. So the city set a standard for compensation to combat that.
Several years ago, UP quit putting the compensation figures on the monthly report that it is supposed to supply the city of Palestine and Anderson County.
I guess the old adage “Out of sight – Out of mind” applies. It's no secret that UP's corporate office has always despised the Palestine Agreement because it was the one thing that they didn't have complete control over. Failure to comply with the 1950's agreement does not result in a monetary fine against the railroad but makes the agreement revert back to the 1914 agreement, which is far more drastic for the railroad and they know that.
So their only option is to go after the whole agreement. It's a simple matter of overwhelming corporate greed that is beyond comprehension to the average working person. Now the Palestine Herald-Press is recommending that we roll over like a dog and give in to the railroad's demands because we simply can't fight the big company any longer.
I worked for the Missouri Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad in Palestine for over 40 years and, up until recently, was very proud to say so. They were good paying jobs with great benefits and very loyal employees. Now they want to take those benefits away from the few remaining railroad families in Palestine. We've fought successfully to keep it for 150 years – don't let this be the generation that ceases to fight any longer.
Harris Lohmeyer
Elkhart
