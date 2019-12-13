Union Pacific Railroad informed Palestine it’s the end of the line for the 150-year-old contract that established Palestine as a railroad town in the 1870s. It’s a powerful part of our heritage and our identity, not to mention the best part of our local economy.
As mayor of Palestine in 2005, I was faced with the state of Texas closing the Texas State Railroad. I was told to give up, that the state couldn’t be fought.
Still, the cities of Rusk and Palestine, and a coalition of citizens and businesses, proved the naysayers wrong and it is still operating today. I’ve heard that a few members of the City Council and city staff think we can’t fight UP. It’d just be too hard; we don’t have the money; UP is wealthy and lawyered up, plus many more exciting excuses.
Are we to be steamrolled? Since when did Texans just play dead and not fight.
This railroad has had other names, but this contract has been upheld several times, even in the U.S. Supreme Court. The city was poor and the railroad was rich. Each time the city won.
This time is different? The contract hasn’t changed. The U. S. Constitution hasn’t changed. I suspect it’s the times. Wealthy big business ignores regulations, especially if their former lobbyists are in charge of the regulatory agency, get sweetheart deals for no taxes, roads at taxpayer expense, and all kinds of corporate welfare.
Apparently, if you’re a big company with lots of lobbyists you can just void existing business contracts with local governments at will. It doesn’t matter if you hurt a town that gave you large sums of money and land. The workers don’t matter anymore. Maybe somebody else will clean up the pollution you leave behind. Or not. The city would probably have to sue them to make them clean it up. The EPA won’t. We will all just be poisoned, I guess.
Sure, city officials have made mistakes. City finances are not great. Attorneys they chose lost cases. Some city employees did not do their jobs and cost the city money. There’s no extra money lying around to fight this.
But this is a matter of principle. Court cases are never a sure win. But if you don’t fight them, you are sure to lose. You’re also sure to lose any negotiating point you have if you capitulate before you even start. You have to fight to win.
Read the compelling editorials written by railroad workers and their families. Call your county commissioner, your city council person, and state and federal legislators. Tell them you support fighting this. Demand updates from your city leaders on this issue.
The city and the county have just a few days to respond or the court will issue a default judgment and waive our right to fight this one-sided contract cancellation. Show up whenever it’s discussed. There’s also the court of public opinion.
Your voice matters. We all have to use it or we’re going to deserve what we get and lose an incredibly important part of our economy. This community is worth the risk to stand up to Union Pacific Railroad.
Carolyn Salter, MD
Palestine Mayor, 2005 to 2009
