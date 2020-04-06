In regards to the front-page article in Saturday’s Palestine Herald-Press, “Make Harcrow chief, group demands,” I take exception to the use of the word “demands."
I believe it is both unfortunate and misleading. As a citizen and business owner who fully supports Mark Harcrow as the next chief of police, I was happy to write and post the petition on Change.org. But nowhere in the petition are we demanding that the city do anything.
We wanted to do something to let the city manager know that Mark has wide-spread support throughout the community and we don’t want scarce tax dollars spent on another search for another out-of-town candidate. Mark is committed to this community and law enforcement. A better headline would have read, “Community supports Harcrow as chief of police”.
Jeffrey Roberson
Palestine, Texas
Commented
