The Palestine Herald-Press won five awards, including four first-place honors, in the North and East Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, NETPA announced this week.
The four first-place awards include the prestigious Community Service award for “Death without conviction,” a series of editorials and news stories on medical neglect and prisoner deaths in Texas county jails. The series pushed state officials to initiate criminal justice reforms across Texas.
“This entry shows what all newspapers should be doing – fighting for the rights of its community,” the judges wrote.
PHP Editor Jeffery Gerritt won two individual first-place awards in editorial writing and headline writing. Reporter William Patrick took a first-place for column writing, and Sports Editor Juwan Lee took third-place for local sports coverage.
“We're a long way from where we need to be, but a strong showing in a regional contest shows the Herald-Press is standing out among papers its size across Texas,” Gerritt said. “I promise our readers we will continue to get better.”
Gerritt, Patrick, and City Editor PennyLynn Webb contributed to the winning Community Service entry, which included editorials by Gerritt and news stories by Patrick.
“Like any good reporter, William isn't afraid to ask tough questions,” Gerritt said. “He's relentless.”
Webb was the paper's point-of-contact with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
“Penny has maintained good relations with Sheriff Greg Taylor and Capt. Ginger Lively, even when the paper hasn't,'' Gerritt said. “Keeping our ties to the community strong is one of the many invaluable contributions Penny makes to the Herald-Press, day-in and day-out.”
Patrick's column entry included a moving piece on his father's death last October: “You can't prepare for a final goodbye.”
“Many columnists write well and say important things, but the ability to touch people on a human level is hard, practically impossible to teach,” Gerritt said. “It's like the speed of a sprinter: You either have it or you don't. William has it.”
Lee, 21, took a third-place for sports coverage. “Hiring Juwan last August was the best decision I've made as editor,” Gerritt said. “In the two and half years I've been here, this is the PHP's first award of any kind for sports. For Juwan, it will be the first of many in what I know will be a long and storied career.”
