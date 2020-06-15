The body of a missing man with Palestine ties was found Monday, within a mile of where he fell from a boat without a life jacket and drowned in Houston Ship Channel.
Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40, the son of the late Dr. Don Scarbrough, DVM, of Palestine, went missing after he was thrown into the gulf waters on Saturday, five miles east of Kemah, Texas. His body was recovered mid-afternoon Monday, almost 48-hours after he was ejected from the boat.
Before the accident, the operator's seat reportedly broke, causing him to sharply turn the wheel. Texas Equusearch said two of Scarbrough's children were also on the boat but were rescued after falling in the water. The other boat occupants were not injured.
Scarbrough is a 1998 graduate of Palestine High School. The husband and father of three served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 12 years, including several war-zones deployments.
The Houston-Galveston Coast Guard was alerted at about 5 p.m. Saturday about a missing boater, ejected from an 18-foot boat in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67.
An urgent alert was issued, dispatching the Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston Response Boat-Medium boat crew.
On Sunday, the Coast Guard was joined in the search by Texas EquuSearch.
Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery Team started in August 2000 to provide volunteer horse mounted search and recovery for lost and missing persons. Since then, the group has taken part in more than 1,860 searches in 42 states, as well as Aruba, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.