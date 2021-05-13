Palestine High School is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser this Saturday.
The Project Graduation Fundraiser will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 15 at PHS, 1600 Loop 256 in the front parking lot. Checks payable to “PHS Project Graduation” as well as cash donations will be accepted.
For those who are unable to make it to the drive thru event, contact Carolyn Davis-Jackson at 903-330-6688. People who are wanting to contribute via venmo may scan the code for Ashley Gregory who is the treasurer.
PHS graduation is at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 21.
All contributions will go directly to Project Graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.