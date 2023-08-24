Palestine High School is kicking off the Wildcats 2023 Football season with a tailgate party Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Tailgates are held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. before each home game in the loop area behind PHS at the entrance to Wildcat Stadium. Guests gain entry with their ticket to the game.
The tailgate party will feature community vendors including Celebrate XOXO, football gear, and snack vendors. Student groups set up booths with carnival games and crafts and there are appearances by the band. The tailgate concludes each Friday night with the PHS drumline giving a spirit packed performance before heading to the field.
“The tailgate is designed to provide the community with a way to socialize and support the district and the students participating in the evenings activities,” said Larissa Loveless, Public Relations Director for Palestine Independent School District. “There is something there for the youngest to the oldest Wildcat fan to enjoy. Top on my list of tailgate fun is seeing and visiting with so many friends from the community and seeing students giving and supporting each other.”
The Palestine Wildcats’ game is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats will face the Nacogdoches Dragons.
Get your tickets to the game early at 1007 E. Park. Ticket Purchases end at noon on game days. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.
