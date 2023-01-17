Two star performers of the Piatigorsky Foundation of New York City are performing in two concerts this weekend, both in Anderson County. Both concerts feature renowned cellist Evan Drachman and Steinway pianist Richard Dowling.
The 2 p.m. ticketed concert Saturday at the Palestine High School auditorium is raising funds for three nonprofit arts organizations — the Piatigorsky Foundation, the Anderson County Community Chorus and the Dogwood Arts Council.
The 3 p.m. free concert Sunday features Drachman and Dowling at Brushy Creek Methodist Church in Brushy Creek. Guests can meet the performers after the one-hour performance.
For three decades Drachman and other musicians have performed more than 4,000 concerts in venues across the United States to bring fine arts performances to rural and underserved areas such as East Texas. The Anderson County performances are made possible by the Lois LaRoe Memorial Endowment.
Drachman founded the Piatigorsky Foundation in 1990 to honor his grandfather, the renowned Russian cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, who believed “that music is not a luxury for an elite few, but a necessity of life for all,” according to the foundation’s website.
Greg Gunnels, president of the Dogwood Arts Council, said he was impressed by one of Drachman’s previous performances.
“Evan Drachman, to me, is just truly astounding,” Gunnels said. “He played a piece one time called ‘The Prayer.’ He played the entire piece with his eyes closed, and it was one of the most astounding things I’ve ever witnessed.”
Dowling is renowned for his live performances of compositions by early jazz musicians such as George Gershwin and Scott Joplin. The New York Times once hailed him as “an especially impressive find pianist.”
Saturday’s concert benefits the Piatigorsky Foundation’s continued mission while it also raises funds for the local organizations’ needs for future events.
Rhonda Herrington, ACCC’s founder and director, said funds are needed for everything from music, programs and marketing to new risers to stand on during its annual performances the first week in December and Palm Sunday.
“We do not charge for our concerts, and our members donate their time and their talent, so donations are needed to produce the next concert,” Herrington said. “This fundraiser will be a great way to continue to benefit our community with wonderful music for years to come.”
Gunnels said the Dogwood Art Council is raising funds to expand the VIP artist tent at the Dogwood Festival in March.
“We’re trying to enlarge the tent that will be on the Redlands parking lot during that weekend, and in order to do that we’re having to raise another $4,000,” Gunnels said. “Last year we were able to host 17 artists; this year we’re hoping to host 33 or 34.”
Tickets for Saturday’s concert cost $50 each and are available this week at the Palestine Visitor Center’s website, www.visitpalestine.com, as well as the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and the Redlands Hotel.
