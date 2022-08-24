Joyful strumming and singing sometimes wafts through the evening air in downtown Frankston as a dozen or so pickers take turns playing tunes. The front parlor of Illusion Wax Works on Frankston’s South Commerce Street serves as a gathering place for the informal musical group that meets twice a week.
The building’s back room serves as Monica Atwood’s drip candle factory. She’s pleased the shop’s front room offers a place for the Monday and Thursday gatherings that usually start at 6 p.m.
She calls it the “Almost Famous Pickin’ Parlor” and said how pleased she is that the space offers opportunities for locals to socialize.
“We bought the building in hope that people would use it for a meeting space,” she said. “It turned into a pickin’ parlor.”
Picking is an informal term that means playing a stringed instrument, often for fun. The group’s members take turns playing tunes and singing, chiming in when they know the tune.
“If they know the song they pipe up and sing along,” Atwood said. “Everyone plays and strums.”
The instruments include both acoustic and electric, and range from guitars to fiddles. One of the pickers plays a resonator guitar known as a Dobro that sits face-up on the player’s lap
Fiddler Roger McDonald started the group with four to five musicians two years ago. McDonald is also a Frankston City Council member (Place 6) and owns a fiddle shop in which he builds and restores fiddles.
The group’s growth can be attributed to its location and word of mouth. Diners at the Windmill Cafe often curiously peek their heads in the door and ask if they can join. The answer is always “yes” since the group is open to everyone who wants to play.
The candle factory’s front room is hardly large enough for all the players and instruments, but they always find room for more.
Some pickers drive from Palestine, Henderson County or Jacksonville to play the mostly classic country western and gospel tunes. Some, like Dwain Bolton, previously played with different groups such as the Circle of 10 in Jacksonville or other groups that have disbanded.
“I love it,” said Bolton. “I come all the time.”
Playing in the circle helps the pickers practice, learn and even find their individual voices.
Neal French sings a Merl Haggard tune titled “Ramblin’ Fever.” He has 25 years of music experience that includes a recent stint leading worship music at a Palestine church.
French said practicing with the Frankston group is expanding his repertoire.
“They’re teaching me a style of music that I’ve never played before, so I’m learning,” he said.
Al Alvizo has also played the guitar for decades. He often writes his own songs and enjoys playing them for the group.
“I love music,” Alvizo said. “This gives me a chance to try my songs out in public.”
