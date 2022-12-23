Parties where people come together and paint while enjoying a glass of a relaxing beverage are becoming increasingly popular around the country. Known by various names, most of which are trademarked or a part of a franchise, the gatherings are great ways to meet new friends in a fun and relaxing atmosphere.
As it turns out, they are also a fantastic way for seniors to finally make a return to social activities following a lengthy seclusion brought on by the ongoing pandemic.
Brandon Birdow, the Social Services Coordinator at Pinehurst Retirement Housing in Palestine, recently began hosting events similar to “Painting with a Twist” or “Paint and Sip” for the senior residents where he works.
“It seemed like a perfect solution,” Birdow said. “Social activities had pretty much stopped after COVID, and many of our residents rarely ever left their room. Painting seemed like an easy but fun thing they could do, and they all loved it.”
Birdow hosted the event at Pinehurst. Residents were supplied with all their materials and were served sparkling grape juice. More importantly it allowed them to get out and connect with other people, something that has been sorely missed among many senior citizens post-COVID.
“At one time we had groups that came around and hosted Bingo and lots of other activities, but it all stopped after COVID and it has never returned,” Birdow said. “I really hope something like this can help jump-start a renewed effort to bring those activities back.”
It remains to be seen whether the next Rembrandt or Picasso could be discovered at Pinehurst, but the return of several smiling faces and enjoyable interaction is priceless.
Pinehurst Retirement Housing is located at 122 Kickapoo St. in Palestine.
For inquiries or volunteer opportunities call 903-723-8630.
