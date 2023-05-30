Kick off summer with some free live music at the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association 2023 Drive-In Concert Series. The PWFAA is hosting four free concerts, the first four Fridays in June at 8 p.m. at Davy Crockett Memorial Park, 600 Bradshaw St. in Crockett.
These are all rain or shine events.
“These shows are free to the public and all you need to bring is a blanket or lawn chair and sit in the park, enjoying some great live music on a warm summer evening,” said PWFAA Director Ann Walker.
While there will be food trucks, Walker said coolers, picnic baskets and tailgating is allowed.
Kicking off the concert series tonight will be The Lost Shaker of Salt Band, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band.
According to their website, The Lost Shaker of Salt band plays all your favorite Jimmy Buffett tunes along with some of the most recognized tropical music from around the world. Grab your flip-flops, Hawaiian shirts and get ready to party island style.
This week’s food trucks will be KJ’s Chicken, Sweet Stop and SAL’d Kountry Kettle Corn.
Other bands features this month include:
• June 9 — Local favorite, The Dennis Ivey Band will play a mix of all your favorite traditional and classic country music.
• June 16 — The third concert features Queen Legacy: A US Queen Tribute Band.
According to their website, The Queen Legacy show includes “the vocal power, the sheer sound of Queen, the raw energy of a great band and of course state persona and theatrics of Freddie Mercury.”
• June 23 — The last concert will feature E5c4p3, a tribute band who performs all the greatest hits of Journey.
The Drive-In Concert Series is presented by PWFAA with funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Houston County Hotel Occupancy Tax and sponsored by Crockett Construction and Elevate Protection Group, LLC.
For more information on the concerts, visit PWFAA on the web at www.pwfaa.org, follow PWFAA on Facebook or call 936-544-4276.
