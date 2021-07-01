The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association announced they are hosting Kevin Costner & Modern West in concert on Aug. 27 at the Crockett Civic Center.
This is one of only two shows Costner and his band will be playing in Texas this year. Tickets are $75 and $100.
While most know Kevin Costner as an actor from blockbusters like “Bull Durham,” “Field of Dreams,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Dances with Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Tin Cup,” he began singing as a teen in the Baptist church choir.
He and his band, a country rock group, started touring in October 2007 and put out their first country album, Untold Truths, in November 2008. They followed with Turn it On in February 2010 and a third album, From Where I Stand, in 2011.
When he’s not singing he continues to take on roles in movies and television. He is currently starring as John Dutton in the hit series “Yellowstone.”
“Yellowstone” is a television drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that premiered on in June 2018 and has featured the music of Whiskey Myers, which hails from Palestine.
In the series, Coster plays a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who operate the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. As the series progresses, he is continually challenged by those seeking to take control of the ranch's land.
Paramount Network renewed the series for a fourth season, however the release date set for some time in 2021 has yet to be confirmed. Industry insiders have said it might be November before the fourth season airs.
For fans who are eagerly awaiting the start of season four for “Yellowstone” should check out Costner and Modern West’s latest album, Tales From Yellowstone.
The 16-track album pays homage to the show and characters, like the song “Better Let Somebody Love You (Beth’s song).” The album also includes a song about Costner’s father, entitled “Feeling Like the Last Time.” Be sure and check out “Heavy Like the Rain.”
This is not the first time the group has created music based on one of Coster’s roles or movies. The band also did an album based on his portrayal of Devil Anse Hatfield in the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.
You can hear songs from these albums as well as new music during the band’s Crockett show. For tickets or more information, log onto www.pwfaa.org or call
PWFAA will also host the Marshall Tucker Band on Aug. 6, Exile on Aug. 20 and Tapestry, a tribute to Carole King featuring Suzanne Davis on Sept. 23.
