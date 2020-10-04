Palestine is turning pink for breast cancer awareness in a different way this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 2020, Paint Palestine Pink will forgo its annual Fun Walk/Run and has joined up with the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce to bring awareness to Breast Cancer by hosting “Pink on the Patio.”
The board of Paint Palestine pink took considerable consideration and also the voice of our community and our walkers with the recent happenings with COVID-19,” said Gerri Schattel, PPP co-founder. “Due to the size of our event and the large attendance we have every year, we felt it was in the best interest for our community to cancel our annual walk/run this Saturday.
“It feels very odd and saddening knowing everything that would be doing right now and Paint Palestine Pink is not happening this year. This is our 11th year and this is our first year to ever cancel so it’s definitely sad for our foundation, especially when it’s our only fundraiser that we have annually. We are so very grateful that the Palestine Chamber of Commerce reached out and wanted to work alongside us in helping raise money for Paint Palestine Pink. It’s going to be a great event and I hope everyone will be able to come out show their support, wear pink, and have a great time.”
Pink on the Patio will consist of three separate events on the Palestine Chamber’s patio through-out the month of October: Thursday, Oct. 8; Thursday, Oct. 15; and Saturday, Oct. 24.
“We will be serving pink drinks, food and fun on the patio for each event,” said Stacy Kolander, Chamber Member Relations Coordinator and office manager. “We will finish the event with a grand finale, Saturday, Oct. 24, with a raffle drawing. Tickets are limited so get yours before they’re all gone.”
Masks will be mandatory and social distancing measures will be in place during each of the three events.
Paint Palestine Pink is downtown businesses to decorate everything in pink for the month of October.
Tickets, limited to 40 per event, are $25 per person and can be purchased by calling the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce at 903-729-6066.
Vendor spaces and sponsorship packages are available. And Paint Palestine Pink is in need of gift basket donations for the event.
Paint Palestine Pink began in 2010 when Schattel and two of her friends determined insurance for breast cancer detection was sorely lacking in Palestine.
In 10 years, the group has evolved from offering grants for free mammograms to becoming a 501(3)c nonprofit, serving Anderson County and surrounding areas, offering an array of cancer testing and medical care for those in need.
The goal of Paint Palestine Pink is to increase breast cancer survival rates by providing mammograms to women and men that are uninsured and underinsured.
This organization is completely funded by donations and fundraisers, and run by a board of directors and community volunteers.
All money raised by this organization is used locally, none of the funds are sent to state or national organizations. Funds are used strictly to benefit residents of Anderson County and immediately surrounding areas only.
Since its inception, $250,300 in funds have been raised, and in 2018 Paint Palestine Pink approved 250 grants for diagnostic/medical procedures.
“We have paid for thousands of tests,” Schattel said. “We now offer mammograms, sonograms, needle biopsy, and all types of cancer testing.”
For the past 10 years, the main Paint Palestine Pink fundraiser has been the annual Fun Walk/Run which included three runs and walks: a 10-mile run around the entire loop, a 5K run/walk, and a one-mile walk.
For information about Paint Palestine Pink, call Gerri Schattel at 903-922-9623. For more details, follow Paint Palestine Pink on Facebook. For more information on this event or the Palestine Area Chamber, call 903-729-6066.
