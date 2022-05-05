According to Benjamin Franklin, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy,” or so it’s been rumored. Thanks to homebrewers here at home and across the nation, happiness is always within reach.
Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, a popular haunt for locals and visitors alike, will be hosting an American Homebrewers Association, AHA, event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 in Old Town Palestine.
During the event at Pint and Barrel, there will be a home brewing demonstration by the Palestine United Brewers homebrew club. The group will be offering homebrew beer tastings and information for beginners.
According to the AHA website, the Big Brew is an annual event held on the first Saturday every May. It was established by the AHA in 1988 to celebrate “the most delicious hobby there is: homebrewing.” Homebrewers and craft beer fans are invited to connect with the fermentation-loving community to make and celebrate beer.
Brewing, like baking, is one of the longest-standing hobbies. The holiday was officially launched to serve as a day to gather the community of homebrewers and craft beverage enthusiasts together to expose attendees to the latest in the world of homebrewing.
Pint and Barrel owner, Chris Keller, is looking forward to hosting the local homebrewers.
“We’ve invited homebrewers out to Pint and Barrel this Saturday to brew some beer in our front yard!” Keller said. “The American Homebrewers Association promotes it every year with the Big Brew events, and we’re happy to be a part.”
Brewing some beer in the front yard. How could it get better than that?
Pint and Barrel Drafthouse is located at 302 E. Crawford Street.
For more information call 903-727-2711.
For more about the AHA and homebrewing, visit www.brewersassociation.org
