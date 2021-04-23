Blue and silver pinwheels adorn the Anderson County Courthouse lawn in recognition of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
On Thursday, April 22, CASA of Trinity Valley placed 137 pinwheels at the courthouse, one for each child in foster care in the county.
During the month of April, local child advocacy groups promote awareness of child abuse that could be happening in our community, as well as preventive steps, recognizing the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Blue and silver pinwheels are the national symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates; the nonprofit organization recruits, trains and mentors volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children who are removed from their homes of origin and placed in foster care.
In 2019, CASA of Trinity Valley, which covers Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson counties, served 902 children. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization served 800 children.
CASA volunteers independently investigate each case to which they are assigned. They gather information, visit with children and caregivers, then return to court to make informed recommendations to the judges who preside over the children’s cases.
For more information about CASA or volunteering, visit www.casaoftv.org or find CASA on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.