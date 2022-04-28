Palestine Independent School District’s Employee Daycare achieved a four-star rating as a Texas Rising Star early education center this month. The facility cares for children of teachers and other employees of Anderson County’s largest school district and received the highest rating for the third time in five years.
The daycare on Murchison Road provides affordable care for roughly 60 children and voluntarily participates in the Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Rising Star certification program. The Texas Rising Star encourages daycare centers to train staff and achieve benchmarks that result in quality care.
A four-star rating also comes with financial incentives.
In 2021, the daycare used the funds for a new outdoor playground. After this month’s recertification, the daycare will receive funds to install a canopy over the playground to protect children from the sun.
Director Mary Brooks said the Palestine school board and administration provide training, supplies, encouragement and other types of support that make excellent childcare possible.
“Our administration is amazing,” Brooks said.
The survey process for certification is rigorous and selective; therefore, many daycare programs do not re-certify as four-star centers each time. Brooks said the PISD daycare’s staff members engage in extended learning and training during the school year and in the summer. Also, most have seven or more years of experience of caring for young children.
“Our kids are loved so dearly by the teachers that we have here,” Brooks said. “They come with enthusiasm; they come with ideas. We team work; we pull ideas from each other.”
Brooks herself has more than 40 years of experience and has worked at the center as its assistant director since it opened at Washington Early Childhood Center 13 years ago. She became director after the center was moved to its new location on the east side of Loop 323 near A.M. Story Intermediate School three years ago.
“We love what we do; otherwise we wouldn’t be doing it,” Brooks said.
The daycare serves children from infancy to age 3. A few children come for after school care from WECC if they have younger siblings at the center. The daycare serves about 35 families, as some have two or three children at the daycare.
Texas Rising Star evaluates employees according to director and staff qualifications and training, teacher and child interactions, program administration and indoor and outdoor environments. The category with the highest weight is teacher-child interactions.
“They look for our attitude, our involvement with the children, our leadership, our training, and how the children respond to activities,” Brooks said. “We have a music and movement time and they love it.”
Mayra Hernandez, a teacher at Northside Primary School for 12 years, is a mother of three daughters who all attended the PISD Day Care. She said the daycare employees use good communication and provide quality care.
“They take care of my daughters like their own,” Hernandez said.
Other TSR-certified daycare centers in Palestine include the Palestine YMCA and Evangelistic Temple.
For more information about the Texas Rising Star program visit www.texasrisingstar.org.
