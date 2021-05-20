Twenty-seven schools from across the state of Texas competed in Palestine Independent School District’s Agricultural Mechanics Old School Showdown on Friday.
The show was organized by PISD welding teacher Gary Scoggin and agriculture teacher Joey Perez.
“Many of the shows we normally compete in were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Scoggin said. “We wanted to do something fun for these kids that would allow them to showcase the projects they’ve worked so hard on.”
According to Scoggin, there were 43 agricultural mechanics projects entered in the contest. Divisions for the show were Tractor Restoration, BBQ Trailer/Pits, Bumper Pull Trailer, Gooseneck Trailer and Other Ag Equipment.
As hosts of the event, Palestine’s agriculture and welding students did not participate in this competition.
Palestine gave out $25,000 in prizes to students and ag teams that participated in the show.
“We would like to thank everyone that made a donation to this event,” Scoggin said. “We had prizes donated from businesses across the state and this show would not have been successful without their help and support.”
Texas State Technical College out of Waco was also present for the competition and gave out $12,000 in scholarships to their school contest winners, with some student participants receiving up to $1,500.
Scoggin and Perez plan to make this an annual event.
“We’ll keep hosting it as long as we can.”
