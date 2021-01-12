Parents of students at Palestine Independent School District interested in having their child participate in the Credit by Exam program may pick up an application from their child’s campus counselor. Credit by Exam is a program in which parents request that their child be tested for the following reasons:
1. To receive credit for a grade level or course in which he/she did not receive credit because of a failing grade, less than a 70. This is referred to as “Credit by Exam With Prior Instruction”.
2. To receive credit for a grade level or course in which he/she has had no prior instruction. This is known as “Credit by Exam Without Prior Instruction”.
Students in grades first through eighth, who wish to be tested for possible grade acceleration, must successfully complete tests in the four core subjects: language arts, math, science, and social studies. High school students may take the subject of their choice with credit given for each semester test taken.
Students requesting to be tested under “Credit by Exam With Prior Instruction” must pass the test(s) with a 70% or above. Students who apply to be tested under the “Credit by Exam Without Prior Instruction” must pass the test with a 80% or above.
In order to be tested this March, parents of students in grades first through twelfth must complete and return a “Credit by Exam” application by Monday, Feb. 1.
Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.
Applications are available at each campus counselor’s office.
School counselors will assist parents with the applications, questions, and the testing process. Testing will be done March 22-26 for all campuses.
To be eligible to take Credit by Exam the student cannot have failed the class with a grade average below 60.
