Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at the Palestine Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m. Monday, June 28.
According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, a small aircraft had crashed and there were no injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet known. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
The Palestine Municipal Airport, KPSN, is a General Aviation Airport with two runways. Its primary functions are to serve as a fuel farm for aircrafts, provide transient aircraft with fuel and runways for landing and take-off, for flight training and for terminal resting areas.
The primary runway is 5,005 feet long and 100 feet wide. The crosswind runway is 4,002 feet long and 75 feet wide.
The airport has pilot-controlled runway lighting for night landings. AWOS is available.
The airport serves approximately 29 local planes and 35 transient planes per month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.