Updated: March 6, 2021 @ 4:02 pm
Palestine, Texas
A plane crashed Saturday, March 6, on a private road off FM 1990 in Anderson County. Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene.
The Herald-Press will provide updates as more information becomes available.
