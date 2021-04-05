There was a large amount of interest from local realtors and property owners on two agenda items of the Planning and Zoning Committee meeting April 1.
The hot topic, that brought heated discussions, as well as unsolicited discussion from realtors in attendance, was the last agenda items of the meeting, consideration that only double-wide mobile homes would be considered for the Specific Use permit.
It was recommended to the committee by Mayor Steve Presley to change the required minimum square footage of the Manufactured Home to be no less than 800-square feet. This change would also make a single-wide manufactured home eligible for the specific use permit. Committee member Richard Farris made the motion not to approve the item and his motion passed.
The committee approved a proposal to change the wording in section 39.4.3-2, subsection 6f.i from “mobile home” and replace it with the term “manufactured home” and also remove the wording that designated side facing street to “the front of the Manufactured Home shall face the street.”
For the purposes of this section, the front of the manufactured home shall be the side of the home which is more attractive and designed by the manufacturer with the more attractive front door.”
A lot of discussion was had about changes to manufactured homes and their look and construction. It was determined that changes in the industry warranted a change to the section.
The committee also voted and approved change the language of Ordinance 39.4.3-2 that requires a permit fee, but was not in line with other permit fees of $150, to conform to other fees in other sections.
In discussions of new city businesses in Palestine, they reported:
• Cotton Patch is building a new location at the opposite end of the Plaza.
• The new addition to the Cartmell Home property, which will consist of 15 unit apartment building, 33 cottages, recreational hall, club house and administration building , is currently under construction behind the Windemere Unit off Bascom Bentley III Loop 256.
• There is a 152 unit apartment unit complex in the process of being built across from First Baptist Church that hopes to expand to 200 units.
• Plans for Zipps Liquor store have been approved for construction on Spring Street.
• A new state-of-the-art laundry mat is being built next to Century 21 on Palestine Avenue.
• And the area across from Walmart is being cleared for several restaurants and retail locations to be erected along with a new car wash.
The vote by the Planning and Zoning commission decisions only serve as recommendations to the Palestine City Council.
The council may agree with their recommendations or take their own action regarding all items presented to them from Planning and Zoning.
